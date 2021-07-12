Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $6.64

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CEMEX by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 167,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,180. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

