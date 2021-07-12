Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 151,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,976. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

