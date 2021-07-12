Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $67.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.93 million and the highest is $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $276.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

SB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.54. 1,423,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,126. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

