Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. 10,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

