Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LNTH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,744. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -152.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $6,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $13,221,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

