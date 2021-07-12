Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post sales of $4.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 612,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.