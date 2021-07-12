Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

