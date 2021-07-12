Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

