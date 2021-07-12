Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Snap-on posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.07. 309,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $129.42 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

