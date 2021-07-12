Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

