Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.68. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,854,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

