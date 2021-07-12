Brett Just Sells 3,083 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.
Shares of NYSE:WISH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,454,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85.
ContextLogic Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.