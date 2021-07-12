Brett Just Sells 3,083 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

Shares of NYSE:WISH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,454,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

