Brenntag’s (BNTGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

