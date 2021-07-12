BMO Capital Markets Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

TORXF stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

