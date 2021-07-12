Blue Whale EXchange Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $816,272.86 and $55,566.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.82 or 0.00897993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,570,686 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

