Blue Grotto Capital LLC Invests $13.71 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 538,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,707,000. News comprises 5.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.09% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in News by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 1,017,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,313,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 1,446,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19. News Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.