Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE BE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.