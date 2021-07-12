Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 539,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,138. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

