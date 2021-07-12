Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $600,380.06 and $15,152.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00899570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

