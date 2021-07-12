BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

