BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.