BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.39

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
