BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.39

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

