BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

