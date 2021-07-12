BlackRock Inc. Acquires 234,564 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of GasLog worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. GasLog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $551.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.79%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

