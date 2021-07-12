BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.