BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

