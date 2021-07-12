BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BOE opened at $12.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
