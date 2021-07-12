Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $414.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

