BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00004860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

