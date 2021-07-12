Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $100,586.90 and $97.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001339 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.