BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.51.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

