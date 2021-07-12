BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $448.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.92. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.