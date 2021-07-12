Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $134.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

