BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,140.50.
BHP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
