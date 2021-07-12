BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 158.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 309.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 143.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

