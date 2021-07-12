BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given a $62.97 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a $62.97 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.