BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 6,000 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.67, for a total transaction of $2,110,020.00.

Shares of BGNE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,899. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $204.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.