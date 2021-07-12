Barclays Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $43.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

