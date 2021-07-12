Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

