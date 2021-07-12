Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

