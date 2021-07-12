Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $18,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $6,995,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $144.12 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.