Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

