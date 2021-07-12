Barclays PLC Boosts Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.