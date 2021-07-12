Barclays PLC Acquires 66,699 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $5,449,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.