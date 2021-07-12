Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Critical Contrast

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank OZK and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 1 3 0 2.75 S&T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given Bank OZK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 36.25% 10.00% 1.57% S&T Bancorp 10.67% 7.48% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.19 billion 4.66 $291.90 million $2.26 18.90 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.19 $21.04 million $1.78 17.31

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank OZK pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank OZK beats S&T Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal, custodial, investment management, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services comprising trustee, paying and registered transfer agent, and other incidental services. In addition, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

