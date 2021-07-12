Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 80,475 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.