Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,059 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Tompkins Financial worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

