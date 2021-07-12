Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.