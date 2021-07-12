Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.44 Million Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $12,925,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $10,219,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.32 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

