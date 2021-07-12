Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,079 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

INOV opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

