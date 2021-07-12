Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,572 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Heartland Financial USA worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

