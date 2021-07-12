Bank of Montreal Can Takes $472,000 Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

