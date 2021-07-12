Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,756 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

